Dabo Responds To Doeren's Laptop Comments

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts after a win against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Photo: Rob Kinnan, Rob Kinnan)

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney responded Tuesday to NC State football coach Dave Doeren's call for an investigation into a laptop on Clemson's sideline during the team's ACC Atlantic contest Saturday, telling the fifth-year coach to worry about "managing his side."

Doeren's postgame comments went viral Saturday after he questioned the use of a laptop he allegedly saw on Clemson's sideline. Swinney had been relatively dismissive of the matter, but when he was asked during his weekly press conference if Doeren had reached out to him to clear the air, he made it clear how out-of-line Doeren's comments were.

"It’s disappointing because that was kind of a challenge to our integrity," Swinney said. "And then you watch the tape, and two years ago we go up there and one of the coaches pushes Deshaun Watson. This year we’ve got some guy take a swipe at K’Von. What if he breaks a finger?

I think the investigation needs to be managing his side and not worrying about ours. So I didn’t get a call. Didn’t get a call."

The incidents Swinney referred to included an incident in 2015 when NC State running backs coach Des Kitchings shoved Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson on the sideline during a 56-41 Tiger victory. At the time, Doeren said Kitchings apologized to both Watson and the Tigers' staff.

He also shed light on a video that surfaced following this past Saturday's game, which showed an NC State staffer apparently swiping at Clemson safety K'Von Wallace after Wallace's game-sealing interception.

Swinney set up the harshest part of his response with a jab at NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb, who repeatedly took Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant's towel early in Saturday's game.

"I did investigate. I did. I followed instructions to do some investigation, and I did," Swinney said. "It turns out there was just a major crisis going on. There was a young guy trying to help a team in need, and I think, trying to be helpful in the situation, they were trying to get in touch with Amazon. We had a crisis. We were in dire need of towels, alright. We were trying to get one of them drones to come in and drop some towels on the sideline and it just didn’t work out.

"But on that, I want to launch an investigation, too. What do they do with those towels? Is it a towel wall of fame?"

Anderson Independent-Mail