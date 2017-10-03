Perhaps it was a preemptive strike but regardless, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney came out firing on all cylinders as he previewed the Tigers' Saturday showdown at high noon with Wake Forest.

"Let me tell you right out of the gate, this is a very, very good football team that we're getting ready to play," Swinney said.

"If anybody says anything different, then you have absolutely no clue what you're talking about. This is a very experienced, well-coached, disciplined, tough football team We have not played a single team, and likely won't play another team, that plays as hard as this Wake Forest football team. So if there is any inclination that people like to make that this team here isn't a legit contender to win the division, you have no idea what you're talking about."

Swinney then channeled North Carolina head basketball coach Roy Williams as he continued his rant.

"This is a dadgum good Wake Forest team we're getting ready to play," he said.

"They were a hangnail away from beating Florida State last week."

Wake Forest started off the season 4-0 before losing 26-19 to Florida State over the weekend. The Tigers are heavily favored, but they were also heavily favored at home against Boston College and that game was still in doubt in the fourth quarter. Clemson eventually put BC away, but Swinney hopes Saturday won't be as stressful.

