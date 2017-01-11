Dabo Wins Bear Bryant Award

Clemson Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with the trophy after a 35-31 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney won the Bear Bryant National Coach of the Year Award on Wednesday night.

The presentation was made in Houston, Texas. Swinney also won the award last year and he is the first two-time winner of the Bear Bryant Award.



Swinney led Clemson to the National Championship on Monday night with a 35-31 victory over previously No. 1 ranked Alabama. It was Clemson’s first win over the nation’s No. 1 ranked team and it gave Clemson a 14-1 record, tied for the most victories in Clemson and FBS history.



The win over Alabama was Clemson’s fifth this year over top 25 teams, including wins over No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Louisville. Clemson defeated six teams that finished in the final top 25 of the AP poll, a school record.



Clemson also won the ACC Championship with a victory over Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship game in December. It was the program’s second straight ACC title, the first time in 28 years Clemson won consecutive league crowns.



Swinney has been named a National Coach of the Year in four of the last six years. He won the Bobby Dodd Award in 2011, was the FCA National Coach of the Year in 2013 and was named by numerous organizations in 2015, including the Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association.

