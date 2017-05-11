Dabo's Influences Include Mom And Coaches

(Photo: Clemson Athletic Media Relations)

As a player on the 1992 national championship team at Alabama, Dabo Swinney learned a lot from playing under Gene Stallings who later hired Swinney as an assistant.

Tommy Bowden is the one who brought Swinney to Clemson back in 2003.

Those are just two of the men who have influenced Swinney who is quick to mention the mentors of those men were among coaching royalty.

"Certainly Coach Stallings is probably my greatest mentor," Swinney said.

'I spent seven years with him. Learned a lot from him. His mentors were Tom Landry and Bear Bryant. My time with Tommy Bowden was great, obviously his dad - Bobby Bowden. A lot of different assistants I've worked with, so I've learned from everyone. But at the end of the day, I've tried to apply my own beliefs and philosophies that go along with those things that are tried and true. Got a formula for success that I believe in and we don't vary from it very often."

Swinney says the way he runs his program off the field can be traced to lessons learned from his mother along with former coaches and teachers.

"I run the program or handle my players just the way i handle my three boys," Swinney said.

"It's really not any different. Just try to love 'em."

