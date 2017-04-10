Darius and Friends Gather For Monday After The Masters

Country music superstar Darius Rucker holds court at the 23rd annual Monday After The Masters event in Myrtle Beach. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When you combine golf and music, Darius Rucker won't be far behind.

The man who this past Thursday was putting on a free concert for USC students at the Colonial Life Arena was in Myrtle Beach Monday for the 23rd annual Hootie and the Blowfish Monday After The Masters.

Celebrities and golf professionals come to the Grand Strand for some fun and to help raise money for children's education programs and the South Carolina Junior Golf Association.

"It's fun," Rucker said.

"Makes you proud to know you're raising a lot of money. It's a fun hang. We get to see our friends every year. We're still shocked we're doing it 23 years later."

Of course, Darius touched on the recent success of both USC basketball programs which boasted a pair of firsts - the men made it to the Final Four and the women captured a national championship.

"We don't win those games and we're winning those games now," he said.

"It was fun to be in the Garden. It was awesome to watch Coach Staley and the women on television. We're the best basketball school in the country right now."

