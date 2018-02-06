Darius Leonard Headed To NFL Combine

Darius Leonard (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

He is the reigning two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and now, South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard will be showcasing his skills in front of NFL scouts and coaches at the NFL Combine.

The former Lake View standout is S.C. State's all-time leading tackler with 393 stops. He had six games in 2017 with 12 or more tackles including a career-high 18 against Morgan State. In the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Leonard had 14 tackles and was named the Most Valuable Player on defense.

Leonard was named to the 2017 Walter Camp FCS All-America Team as he finished the season with 114 tackels, 8.5 sacks and two interceptions.

