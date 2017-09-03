Darius Leonard Sets New Tackle Record For Bulldogs

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

BATON ROUGE, LA - On Sunday during the MEAC/SWAC Challenge SC State senior linebacker Darius Leonard became the all-time tackles leader in program history.

The Lake View High School product was five tackles away from the mark and he broke the record in the first quarter.

The previous record was 284. He finished with 12 tackles and sack. He was also named SC State's Most Valuable player in SC State's 14-8 loss to Southern.

Leonard and the Bulldogs will host Charleston Southern this Saturday night in Orangeburg.

