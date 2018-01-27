Darius Leonard Turns Heads In Senior Bowl

Senior Linebacker Darius Leonard looks on before taking the field. (Photo: Cook, Joseph)

MOBILE, AL - South Carolina State knows how great Darius Leonard is but he showing NFL scouts what Bulldog fans have seen from his whole career.

In today's Reese's Senior Bowl, Leonard made 14 tackles to lead all players. He led the South defense in their 45-16 smashing of the North team. That caps a standout week of practice for the former Bulldog.

Leonard is projected to go in the second or third round of the NFL draft and he is being compared to standout linebackers Wesley Woodard and Telvin Smith.



© 2018 WLTX-TV