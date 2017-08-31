Darlington Honors Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon has his own set of luxury boxes at the Darlington Raceway. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Jeff Gordon won seven races at the Darlington Raceway and that legacy has a permanent place at the track.

Gordon's name will be a part of a luxury seating area known as the "Jeff Gordon Finish Line' Terrace". The boxes are located in the Tyler Grandstand near the start-finish line.

The six time Southern 500 winner was thrilled to be honored at track he has always loved.

“This is special because this track is special to me,” Gordon said.

“As a race car driver when you drive around a track like Darlington or Bristol and you see garages with legends like Yarborough, Petty and Pearson, those things stand out to you. And you hope you accomplish enough in racing to get recognized in that way.”

Gordon also raced in the Southern 500 last year as a replacement for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was dealing with concussion-like symptoms. This year, he says he’s happy to be watching instead of racing.

