(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Kerry Tharp has known Dale Earnhardt, Junior for nearly 12 years. The former NASCAR executive is preparing for his second Bojangles Southern 500 as track president and Earnhardt has done a lot to help promote that race.

Just a few weeks ago, the driver of the 88 Chevy was at the Governor's Mansion where he talked about how the Track Too Tough To Tame is "the Intimidator" of race tracks because like his famous father, Darlington can be an intimidating place to race.

Tharp says he was somewhat surprised at Earnhardt's announcement earlier this week that he would be retiring at year's end. But when you look at his recent marriage and the concussions he suffered in 2016, the decision makes sense for Earnhardt to walk away.

"Only Dale Earnhardt, Junior knows what's best for him and his family," Tharp says.

"And you've got to admire that he's going out on his terms at his time, which doesn't surprise me because's he's that type of individual. He's a very forthright, very open, candid and honest individual and I think this is a decision he's thought about for a while."

Tharp says with the news just breaking this week, track officials haven't decided yet on how they will honor Earnhardt's last appearance at Darlington.

© 2017 WLTX-TV