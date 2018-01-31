Darlington Raceway Spending Big Bucks To Upgrade

The Bojangles Southern 500 is a Labor Day tradition in the Pee Dee. (Photo: Adam Hagy)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - NASCAR's oldest superspeedway at Darlington Raceway is getting a nearly $7 million improvement to almost 60 percent of its grandstand seating.



The 1.366-mile oval, which first hosted a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in 1950, is re-doing the seating areas in the Tyler Tower and Wallace and Colvin grandstands in time for the Southern 500 on Sept. 2.



Darlington President Kerry Tharp says the track got the go-ahead from Darlington owner, International Speedway Corp., and will begin construction Thursday.



The makeover includes adding chairs with cup holders to Tyler Tower along the start-finish line. The seats in the Wallace Grandstands along the front stretch will be replaced with wider, bench-style seats with backs. Colvin Grandstands on the backstretch will have newer bench seating with improved bathrooms and concession areas.

Pete Iacobeill, Associated Press