Darlington Will Continue Its Labor Day Date In 2018

Sprint Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (2) leads the field on a restart during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. (Photo: Peter Casey, Peter Casey)

Darlington Raceway will maintain its position on Labor Day weekend for 2018 after NASCAR released its schedule for 2018.

The green flag for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 will drop on Sunday, Sept. 2. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race Saturday, Sept. 1 (official start times TBA). Practice for both events will be on Friday, August 31.

“It’s exciting that once again Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR on its traditional Labor Day weekend in 2018,” said track President Kerry Tharp.

“Darlington is one of the pillars of the NASCAR calendar each and every year. NASCAR is committed to the success of our track and the throwback platform, which our fans really enjoy. Our date being on Labor Day weekend again reinforces that commitment.”

From 1950-2003, NASCAR was in the Pee Dee for the Labor Day weekend. After an 11-year hiatus, Darlington was moved back into that tradition spot on the NASCAR calendar in 2015.

The return to Labor Day weekend also marked the debut of the popular throwback theme with teams running vintage paint schemes. The familiar STP colors on the 43 Ford is just one example of how teams are using the throwback weekend to celebrate the rich history of the sport.

The Bojangles’ Southern 500 will be the 25th race on the 2018 Monster Energy Series schedule, the second-to-last race before the playoff cutline.

