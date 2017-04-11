Dawn and Roy Throw Out First Pitches

Two national championship head coaches, Dawn Staley and Roy Williams, threw out ceremonial first pitches Tuesday night in Charlotte. (Photo: Laura Wollf, Charlotte Knights)

As USC and UNC prepared to square off at BB&T Ballpark, the two head coaches with national championship trophies headlined the pre-game ceremony.

Dawn Staley, still sporting her "net-lace" and Roy Williams threw out the ceremonial first pitches at the home of the Charlotte Knights.

Both national championship trophies were on display at the concourse where fans stopped to have a picture or two taken.

On the field, this one was all Tar Heels who ran away with a 20-5 win, the most wins USC has given up since 1997.

That was on the heels of last year's 15-0 loss to North Carolina in Charlotte.

USC head baseball coach Chad Holbrook says the loss to the Tar Heels stings a litle more because it is his alma mater. As far as this weekend's series with Mississppi State, Holbrook says some changes to the lineup could be coming as those players who are struggling might find themselves out of the lineup as the Gamecocks look for a spark.

