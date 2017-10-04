(Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS)

Unless something changes, there will be no White House visit for the reigning national champions of women's college basketball.

It has been a tradition for championship teams to make a trip to the White House where the President of the United States recognizes their accomplishments. Clemson made a trip to DC in the summer.

The USC women's basketball team has yet to receive an invitation, although the office of current UN Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley reportedly said one was coming.

Staley told the Associated Press last week that her team had yet to receive an invite which would continue a tradition that started in 1983 with every national champion coming to the nation's capitol to meet the President.

On Wednesday, as her team completed its workout, she made what she says is her last comments about a White House visit.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm over the White House thing," Staley said.

"The only invitation I would like is an invitation to the NCAA Tournament in March. That's the only invite I'm looking forward to. Other than that, I want to focus on our team and get us in the best shape and the best position to defend and win another national championship."

© 2017 WLTX-TV