Dawn Vs Former USC Chaplain In Super Bowl LII

USC head basketball coach Dawn Staley tells her team which play to run. (Photo: Jeff Blake)

When the Philadelphia Eagles meet the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, USC head coach Dawn Staley will be part of an Eagle fan base hoping that franchise can win its first Super Bowl/

A native of Philadelphia, Staley went to Charlotte earlier this season to watch the Eagles play the Carolina Panthers. While she want be at the game in person, her former chaplain will be.

Jack Easterby worked in the USC athletics department for a number of years serving as a chaplain for several athletic teams including the women's basketball team. Easterby eventually took a job with the Kansas City Chiefs and since 2013, he's been the team chaplain for the New England Patriots and has been on the sidelines for two Super Bowl victories.

While the two have a great friendship, Staley would prefer Easterby not enjoy a third Super Bowl win at the expense of her Eagles.

"I texted him after the (NFC Championship) game, after we won," Staley said.

"I just said 'may the best team win. I'll be cheering. I want him to do well in his role with the Patriots as well as Stephon Gilmore. But surely, Alshon, the Eagles and myself, we can have a party after we win."

There have been numerous articles written on Easterby who reportedly has an office near head coach Bill Belichick. Five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been quoted as saying Easterby's role with the Patriots has been extremely vital to their success.

