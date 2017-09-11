Deebo Earns Another SEC Award

Deebo Samuel #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks returns a kick for a 97-yard touchdown against the Missouri Tigers in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo: Ed Zurga, 2017 Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel is quickly becoming the SEC's most explosive weapon on special teams. The question is will opposing coaches continue to let their kickers send the ball Deebo's way or will the orders be to kick away from him.

For the second straight week, USC's junior receiver was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Samuel returned a kick 97 yards for a touchdown in the win at Missouri. This was the second straight week Samuel scored on a kick return and that ties the school's single-season record. Samuel now has three kick returns for scores, a school record. He held the previous mark along with former USC running back Boo Williams and former USC athletics director King Dixon.

Samuel's kickoff return for a score pulled USC to within 3 at 10-7. Following a Missouri interception, Samuel was back in the end zone 30 seconds later on a 25-yard run. He was also the Gamecocks' top receiver with five catches for 45 yards. He recorded 197 all-purpose yards in the 31-13 win over Missouri.

With the ability to score in at least three different ways, Samuel is an early contender for the Paul Hornung Award which goes to college football's most versatile player.

© 2017 WLTX-TV