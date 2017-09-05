Deebo Earns SEC Award

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) outruns North Carolina State Wolfpack place kicker Kyle Bambard (92) on his way to the goal line during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jim Dedmon)

USC wide receiver Deebo Samuel caught two touchdowns in the win over North Carolina State, but he is being honored for his work on special teams.

The junior was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Samuel, a 6-0, 215-pounder from Inman, S.C., returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. It was Samuel’s second career kick return for a score and the first time in school history that the season-opening kick was returned for a touchdown.

Samuel racked up 185 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the contest, earning a spot on the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll. Samuel is up for the Hornung Award which honors the most versatile player in college football.

© 2017 WLTX-TV