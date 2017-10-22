Deebo Samuel's Season May Not Be Over Just Yet

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

USC head football coach Will Muschamp said Sunday the door has not totally closed on Deebo Samuel's season just yet/

Muschamp left open the possibility that Samuel might be back before the season is over, but adds a lot has to happen for Samuel to return from the fractured fibula.

“I know, now, the headlines will be that he’s coming back, but I don’t want to speculate and get too far down the road,” Muschamp said.

Before Samuel went down in the Kentuckiy game, he had caught three touchdown passes, returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns and rushed for another.

“[Doctors] think his rehab has gone extremely well,” Muschamp said.

“At the end of the day, it’s our doctors’ call whether or not he plays, whether or not he’s healthy enough and he needs to agree with it.

“We’re still up in the air, totally up in the air on all that, so there’s a possibility, but I don’t want to get into definite or anything like that, because there’s a lot that needs to happen, before that happens.”

Muschamp added that Samuel is moving around well considering the injury, but that is a long way from suiting up for a game, much less a practice.

“He’s walking," Muschamp said.

"If you walked into the room, you wouldn’t know anything was wrong. He’s putting full weight and he’s in a normal shoe, walking around and flexible. He’s moving around, but he’s got to be running at a high rate and things like that, and they’ve got to be sure that the bone has healed.”

