COLUMBIA, SC - South Carolina State football head coach Buddy Pough will be looking for another defensive coordinator going into this summer.

SC State confirmed Tuesday that defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Kirk Botkin is leaving the program.

Botkin came to the Bulldogs after being a linebackers coach for the Gamecocks for five seasons. Under Botkin the Bulldogs led the MEAC in takeaways (31) and total defense (334 total yards allowed per game) last year.

No word yet on where the former USC linebackers coach will go to next.

