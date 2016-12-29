Deon Cain Wants To Make The Most Of His Second Chance

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Deon Cain (8) runs with the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half of the ACC Championship college football game at Camping World Stadium. Clemson Tigers defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 42-35. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Clemson sophomore receiver Deon Cain didn’t get this opportunity last year.

He was suspended and sent home from the Orange Bowl for violating team rules, meaning he’s never had a snap in a College Football Playoff game.

Cain didn’t get to play, but he’s made sure that will change when the Tigers (12-1) take on Ohio State in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

“He could’ve left Clemson,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

“If he was going to stay, he was going to have to change some things and he chose to stay and buy in and here we are a year later. I can’t tell you how proud I am of him.”

And this is why Cain didn’t look for a second chance elsewhere, and he’s seen that decision pay off.

Cain bounced back from a suspension that lasted through spring ball, and he met every requirement set by Swinney and his staff. Now, a much more mature Cain is playing a major role in the passing game. Despite coming off the bench, Cain is third on the team with 621 receiving yards and second in touchdowns with nine on 32 catches.

“I’ve my head on strong all season,” Cain said. “I’ve had a great season so far. Just trying to keep it going.”

If he does that, he might just keep it going right into next year. Cain gets to showcase his talents on the biggest stage Saturday, and it could be a jumping off point to 2017, when he’ll likely step into a starting role if stars Mike Williams and Artavis Scott expectedly go pro early.

“This is definitely an opportunity to show how far he’s come from last year,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott said. “Number one, by just participating, and number two, by having an impact to help the team.”

Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is thrilled with where Cain is and where he could go. The more he learns and evolves, the more Clemson can feature him and use “window dressing” to set up other aspects of the offensive play calling.

Williams and Artavis Scott will be hard to replace, but Elliott thinks Cain fits the mold of the next Clemson superstar receiver.

“From a talent standpoint, a skill standpoint, he’s as good as anybody we’ve had come through here,” Elliott said.

Cain still sees a long road ahead. He’s working to improve his mental game every day and get better at reading defenses. Scott said Cain’s practice habits have improved greatly, but it’s still a work in progress. Cain has shown the ability to make plays on game day, but the coaches stress doing it every day in practice.

“I still have a lot more that I want to accomplish. I’ve got a lot of things to work, especially if I’m going to be big next year and break a lot of records,” Cain said. “Really I’m not going to stop working. I’m going to keep going and make myself a better football player.”

Brad Senkiw, Associated Press