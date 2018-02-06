Derek White Wants To Remain At Ben Lippen

Derek White patrols the sidelines for Ben Lippen. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Josh McDaniels had a change of heart Tuesday and decided to stay at New England as offensive coordinator instead of taking over the Colts franchise.

A Columbia high school football coach can relate.

Derek White announced last week he was resigning as Ben Lippen's head coach to take over the program at Savannah Christian in Georgia. But on the night he was scheduled to be introduced at his new school, White pulled his name from consideration bcause of a change of heart.

In a statement to News19, White said "My family and I want to be at Ben Lippen and we are working with the headmaster on a return".

In 2016, White led the Falcons to their first state championship in the history of the football program. He has gone 34-14 in his four years at Ben Lippen. He's hoping for a fifth year and beyond.

A decision should be made by the end of the week.

