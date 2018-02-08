Derek White Won't Return To Ben Lippen

Ben Lippen head football coach Derek White. (Photo: WLTX)

Derek White will not be returning to Ben Lippen for a fifth year.

White, who had been at the school for the past four seasons as the head football coach, resigned last week to take a job at Savannah Christian in Georgia. But late Thursday night, White had a change of heart and withdrew his name from consideration. He told News19 in a Tuesday statement that he and his family wanted to be at Ben Lippen and was working with the headmaster Tony Farado to accomplish that.

But Thursday, the school sent out a statement which read - "Ben Lippen School is grateful for Derek’s time at BLS and the many accomplishments he has brought to our program. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

White finishes his tenure there with a 34-14 record including the 2016 state championship, the first in the history of the Falcons football program.

© 2018 WLTX-TV