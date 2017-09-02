Derrike Cope Using His Own Throwback

Derrike Cope is a former Daytona 500 champion who is still competing on NASCAR's top series at the age of 58. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The throwback paint schemes for the Bojangles Southern 500 have allowed teams to pay homage to NASCAR's rich history. But one driver is taking the throwback campaign a step further by running a scheme that he used in 1994.

Derrike Cope drove for Bobby Allison Motorsports and his #12 car was sponsored by Mane-N-Tail Shampoo. In 2017, he is driving for Premium Motorsports and his #55 Chevrolet will have the bright colors that Cope once sported.

"Well, it's certainly exciting, really, to have Mane-N-Tail back from the 1990s," Cope said.

"It's exciting to have then on the actual car. The only drawback is I guess that makes me old. But to be the only driver with his own throwback. Certainly great opportunity to come back. Have to thank Premium Motorsports and Mane-N-Tail."

Cope is 58 years old but still enjoys competing in NASCAR. Coming back to Darlington each year allows Cope to recall his days when he was breaking into the sport.

"I remember coming here to watch a race in the mid 80s," Cope said.

"Then to physically get a chance to run here, you know run your rookie test here, do all the things of old. And still get the opportunity to run here, as a stable fixture in the sport, to still come back here in 2017 and run a Mane-N-Tail throwback scheme, it means a lot to be in the sport that long. It's truly a blessing."

DARLINGTON NOTES

Kevin Harvick won the pole for Sunday's Bojangles Southern 500. Defending champion Martin Truex, Junior will start alongside Harvick.

Denny Hamlin won the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, his fifth Xfinity Series victory in the Pee Dee.

© 2017 WLTX-TV