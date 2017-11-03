Desahun Watson Plans to Come Back 'Better, Stronger'

Deshaun Watson (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

(WLTX)- Former Clemson star and current Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, was injured in practice on Thursday. The record breaking, rookie quarterback tore his ACL before his eighth game with the Texans.

After an abundance of get well wishes from fans, family, his teammates and other NFL players, Watson released a statement of his own Friday via Twitter.

Watson says, "They say you never miss it until it's gone and even thought it's not gone for long, I already miss it. Yesterday I felt like I let my teammates, my fans and my family down. However, as a child of God, I understand that everything happens for a reason. He DON'T make mistakes!"

"Today, the journey back seems fat but I've been here before and will conquer it once again. I want to thank each and every one of my teammates for their unwavering support. My NFL brothers, thanks for all the prayers. To my fans, I cannot begin to express my gratitude for your relentless encouragement. To the countless other who have reached out, I am humbled and can only say thank you from the depths of my heart. I play this game for you all, and I am grateful for the love you have shown me, not only over the past 24 hours, but throughout this entire season."

"I promise that I will continue to work diligently so that this team can one day bring a championship to Houston, and when I return, I will be better, stronger and more focused than ever before! Now the grind begins.... #815 #Memo GODSPEED

A small thing to a GIANT"

Watson has had an exceptional rookie season that has completely changed the Texans' offense. He has thrown 19 touchdown passes since the start of the season. The 22-year-old was well on his way to leading the team into the playoffs.

Deshaun Watson is out for the rest of the season.

