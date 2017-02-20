Deshaun Takes In One Final Trophy For 2016

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is still accepting awards for the 2016 season. Watson poses with the Davey O'Brien Award which he earned for the second straight year. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

He may have played his final snap for the Tigers more than a month ago, but Deshaun Watson is still taking in awards for his accomplishments for the 2016 season which was capped off by that historic performance in Tampa.

Watson was in Fort Worth Monday to accept the Davey O'Brien Award, the second consecutive year he has won that award.

The Clemson icon who led the Tigers to that dramatic win over Alabama in the national championship was named the O'Brien Award winner in December. The award goes to college football's top quarterback who also succeeds off the field by emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.

Watson is getting ready for upcoming NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of a school record nine players invited to the Combine.

