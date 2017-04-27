Clemson's Deshaun Watson Drafted by Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia, PA (WLTX) - Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson has been selected by the Houston Texas with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Texans traded up to make the pick.

Watson led the Tigers to the national championship, and was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. But despite his championship pedigree, he was not the first, or even second, quarterback taken in the draft, which angered some of his fans on social media as the night played out.

Watson, who grew up near Atlanta, came to Clemson and became a star nearly overnight three years ago. After being a backup for part of his freshman season, he took over later in the year. In a signature moment that season, he led the team to a win against the rival South Carolina Gamecocks, even though he suffered a partial tear in his knee.

During his sophomore year, he put up Heisman Trophy worthy numbers, and led his team all the way to the national championship game before losing to Alabama.

A year later, he'd get his revenge against the Tide, leading the Tigers to a 35-31 win to earn the school it's first national title since 1981.

He's the first Tiger quarterback taken in the first round since Steve Fuller in 1979.

© 2017 WLTX-TV