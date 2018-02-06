Deshaun Watson Running Again for the First Time Since Major Injury

(Photo: Deshaun Watson/Twitter)

(WLTX) - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, is back and running again for the first time since tearing his ACL during practice last fall.

As he calls it, it's the start of the 2018 NFL Season for him.

After Watson plans was to always come back better and stronger, he released a video of himself on Twitter on Monday running for the first time since his injury.

Officially day 1 of the 2018 NFL season today.. and today is officially my first day back running! Crazy how God works! Gotta have it ALL! ♠️ memo™️ 815 #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/so9u3InvnW — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 5, 2018

The former Clemson star was in the middle of a tremendous rookie season when he went down with the injury. Even though he played just seven games, he threw for 19 touchdowns and 2 touchdowns.

