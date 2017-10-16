Despite Another Tough Loss SC State Still Has Motivation

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

ORANGEBURG, SC - The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3 MEAC) suffered another heartbreaking loss to Bethune Cookman in Florida on Saturday. The offense couldn't produce enough points in a 12-9 final score.

Long time head coach Buddy Pough said it's the first time he has seen his team not allow a touchdown and lose. With four games left they still have something to play for. A winning season is still on the table for the Bulldogs.

"What we preached to them is don't go off the deep end when things don't go right. Hang in there and you'll get your opportunities to win football games. We've lost four ball games. Three of those ball games could've easily been wins for us," Pough said. "The fact that our guys will continue to compete against anybody is a positive. Now we just have to figure out to bring one of those to the house."

SC State travels to Delaware to take on the 0-6 Delaware State Hornets on Saturday.

