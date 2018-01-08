DJ Opens 2018 WIth A Win

Dustin Johnson celebrates with his caddie and brother Austin on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2018 Getty Images)

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) - A new year brought out the best in Dustin Johnson, who powered his way to an 8-under 65 and an eight-shot victory Sunday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.



In a field that featured the top five players in the world, Johnson made a strong opening statement that the No. 1 ranking he has held for nearly a year might be difficult to take away.



Johnson stretched a two-shot lead to six strokes at the turn, then delivered the biggest moment of the week with a drive on the par-4 12th hole that stopped 6 inches from the cup for a tap-in eagle.



He finished at 24-under 268 for his 17th career victory.



Jon Rahm closed with a 69 to finish second and move to No. 3 in the world.

Doug Ferguson, Associated Press