Doc Redman Reflects On US Amateur Win

Doc Redman poses with the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the USGA U.S. Amateur Championship 36 hole final on August 20, 2017 at the The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo: Robert Laberge, 2017 Getty Images)

It's one thing to win the USGA Amateur championship on the historic course that is the Riviera Country Club which is located in Los Angeles. It adds to the accomplishment when you go eagle-birdie to force a playoff and that's what Doc Redman did Sunday to win the US Amateur title.

Redman was two holes down to Doug Ghim from the University of Texas who was ranked seventh in the amateur standings. The Clemson sophomore came into the tournament ranked 70th in the amateur rankings but showed the poise of a veteran golfer as he pulled off a 60-foot eagle putt on the 35th hole to start the rally. A birdie on the 36th hole of regulation led to him winning on the first hole of sudden death.

Redman says he knew the only way he was going to win the tournament would be to pull of a shot that will be forever a part of USGA lore.

"First and foremost, i wanted to get it on the green because I knew I was a good putter and I could make it anywhere it was," Redman said.

"But when I got up there, I had a good feeling about it. I knew I had to make it. Sometimes that makes it easier when it has to go in. You've got to trust yourself, pick a line and go for it. So, I felt great about it."

Redman knew that only one golfer from Clemson had won the US Amateur championship.

The Raleigh native became the second to Tiger golfer to win the nation's top amateur tournament.

"I think that's one of the more special things I thought about when I saw the trophy and got to hold it was Chris Patton's name up there," Redman said.

"I thought it was really special that I could add to that legacy."

Patton won the US Amateur in 1989 and his son will be on freshman on the Clemson golf team this year.

For Redman, he has the Walker Cup coming up in September which features 10 amateurs from the United States taking on a team from Great Britain and Ireland. He will also be exempt for the Masters and the U.S. Open.

But he says he wants to make sure he focuses on the upcoming schedule for Clemson.

"I'd really like to play well for the rest of the fall for the team, too," he said.

