The home of the Final Four, University of Phoenix Stadium, has hosted the final games for the NFL and college football. Now, it will host college basketball's biggest weekend.

The wow factor was certainly there for the Gamecocks when they walked onto the court at University of Phoenix Stadium Thursday afternoon.

USC meets Gonzaga Saturday night in the Final Four and the home of the Cardinals and college football playoff games has been transformed to host college basketball's biggest weekend. Consider USC guard PJ Dozier impressed.

"Wow," Dozier said when asked what was his first impression.

"I got caught staring and everybody started clapping and it was like 'Go, we've got to go, we're about to practice'.

"It's great. You just try to take it all in. But it's tough to take it in and absorb what's really happening, but at the same time be focused. Have to be focused for the game at hand."

