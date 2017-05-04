Dr. Jerry Brown Leaving Northside Christian

Dr. Jerry Brown has won five state championships during his career. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

After one season at Northside Christian Academy, Dr. Jerry Brown is returning to the public school ranks as the new head football coach and athletics director at Wade Hampton High School in the Lowcountry.

Brown went 3-6 in his one season at NCA which competed in the SCISA ranks in eight-man football with the goal of eventually transitioning to 11-man football.

Dr. Brown is a former athletics director at Fairfield Central. As a head coach, he has five state championships on his resume - three at Berkeley and one each at Batesburg-Leesville and Spring Valley.

He takes over a Wade Hampton program that competes in Class AAA.

