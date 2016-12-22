Duke's Grayson Allen Suspended Indefinitely

Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen talks with a referee in the second half against the Elon Phoenix at Greensboro Coliseum. Duke defeated Elon 72-61. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

Grayson has been suspended indefinitely by Duke and head coach Mike Krzyzewski after his third tripping incident of the calendar year.

Wednesday's incident occurred against Elon, and resulted in a technical foul. Allen had a meltdown on the bench afterward, a scene almost as cringe-worthy as the trip itself.

After claiming he would not be swayed by public sentiment and that Allen's apology to the Elon player he tripped was sufficient handling of the incident, Krzyzewski quickly reversed course Thursday morning.

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon," Krzyzwski said in a statement.

"As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

Last season, after the most polarizing player in college basketball tripped players twice in less than two weeks — in games against Louisville and Florida State — the ACC announced a public reprimand.

Duke doesn’t play again until Dec. 31 in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Virginia Tech.

Following the game, Allen met with Santa Ana and Elon coach Matt Matheny to apologize before hanging his head and fighting back tears while talking to reporters in the locker room.

“Just talking about what led up to it is just an excuse,” Allen said. “There’s no excuse for it.”

Krzyzewski called Allen’s actions “unacceptable and inexcusable” in the statement. He described them similarly in the immediate aftermath of the game, but at that time declined to publicly reveal any other measures or reprimands.

“I handle things the way I handle them,” Krzyzewski said after the game. “I think I’ve handled this correctly and moving forward I will continue to handle it correctly, and I don’t need to satisfy what other people think I should do.

“I’m a teacher and a coach. And I’m responsible for that kid, so I know him better than anybody. So to think that it’s the last thing that’s said about this to him is wrong. Obviously, we will do more. It doesn’t mean you have to see it, or anybody else has to see it.”

Nicole Auerbach, USA Today