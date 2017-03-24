(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

With the USC men's basketball team returning to New York City to play at Madison Square Garden, a host of former Gamecocks from the Frank McGuire era are in Manhattan.

Brooklyn native Mike Dunleavy arrived in New York City Friday and he will be at the Garden where he has taken the court many times in college and the NBA.

Dunleavy was part of the NYC pipeline to Columbia that was started by McGuire and featured the likes of Dunleavy, Bobby Cremins, Kevin Joyce and John Roche.

"Back in my day, virtually every Catholic school kid here wanted to go to South Carolina and play for Coach McGuire," said Dunleavy.

"It's great to be back," Dunleavy said.

"We played at the Garden virtually every year whether it was the Christmas Holiday Festival or some game schedule. So, it's terrific."

After his time at USC, Dunleavy went on to star in the NBA as a player and head coach. He recently wrapped up his first year as the head coach at Tulane University.

