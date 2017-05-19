Dustin Johnson Contending At The Byron Nelson

For the second straight day, Dustin Johnson shot a 3-under 67 and that has him tied for the clubhouse lead at the halfway point of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
After a tie for second at the Wells Fargo Championship, the Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina graduate posted a career-best tie for 12th at the Players Championship. Those are his first two events since injuring his back the day before the Masters teed off.
Weekend coverage of this event can be seen at 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on News19.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs