Dustin Johnson Contending At The Byron Nelson

May 19, 2017; Irving, TX, USA; Dustin Johnson reads his putt on the 11th green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort - Las Colinas.

For the second straight day, Dustin Johnson shot a 3-under 67 and that has him tied for the clubhouse lead at the halfway point of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

After a tie for second at the Wells Fargo Championship, the Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina graduate posted a career-best tie for 12th at the Players Championship. Those are his first two events since injuring his back the day before the Masters teed off.

Weekend coverage of this event can be seen at 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on News19.

