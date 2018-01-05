Dustin Johnsonplays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 4, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins, 2018 Getty Images)

Sunny and 78 degrees.

That is the weather forecast for Kapalua, Hawaii - site of this weekend's Sentry Tournament of Champions as the PGA Tour season is underway.

Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina graduate Dustin Johnson is competing in that annual event in the 50th state and the world's number one ranked golfer opened up 2018 with a 4-under 69 on the Plantation Course.

Another Dutch Fork graduate who is in the field is former Gamecock and reigning RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan who is competing in his first Sentry Tournament of Champions. Bryan shot a 1-over 74.

