Dutch Fork Finishes 21st In USA Today Top 25

The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes pose with the state championship trophy after their win over Boiling Springs on December 18. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The final USA Today Super 25 poll for high school football was released this week and Dutch Fork will end the 2016 season ranked 21st in the country.

The Silver Foxes posted the first 15-0 season in school history in winning the Class 5A state championship, 28-21 over Boiling Springs.

"It's nice to be recognized nationally," said head coach Tom Knotts.

"It is a testament to the players' and coaches' hard work and dedication. Hopefully, it will motivate the younger players to continue the process."

The title marked the second for Dutch Fork with the first coming in 2013.

Dutch Fork has gone to the state championship game in four of the last five seasons.