Dutch Fork Grad Shines In Charlotte

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Matt Colburn (22) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2017 Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard)

Dutch Fork graduate Matt Colburn scored on a one-yard touchdown with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter, helping Wake Forest defeat Texas A&M 55-52 Friday in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Colburn, a former Mr. Football, ended up rushing for 150 yards on 21 carries with the one touchdown.

The junior running back has come on strong in his third season with the Wake Forest program. He finishes the season as the team's leading rusher with 904 yards and second on the team with seven touchdowns.

Colburn had that highly-publicized issue with Louisville in February of 2015 when the Cardinals coaching staff pulled his scholarship offer less than 48 hours before National Signing Day. Colburn and head coach Tom Knotts were able to scramble and eventually, Colburn found a spot with the Wake Forest program. Earlier this season, Colburn and the Demon Deacons defeated Louisville, giving Colburn a measure of payback against head coach Bobby Petrino. Now, Colburn will head into his final offseason on the college level with some momentum after his role in Friday's win over the Aggies in the Belk Bowl.

