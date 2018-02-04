Eagles Don't Flinch In Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) celebrates during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS — All week long, the Eagles had this air about them.

They weren’t foolishly cocky. They definitely respected the opponent that awaited them. They in no way said or did anything to take away from the greatness of the New England Patriots.

But they knew that they, too, had something special deep within them and that they had no reason to doubt their capabilities as they prepared to face off with one of the league’s greatest dynasties.

And so when they found themselves down to the New England Patriots with mere minutes left in the fourth quarter, and facing fourth down around midfield, the Eagles did what they always do. They didn’t flinch, and they remained true to form. They converted — just as they had at a league-leading rate all season long, and they marched downfield and scored.

When their defense faced the tall task of stopping the legendary Tom Brady with two minutes left, the Eagles again delivered: strip-sack, fumble recovery deep in Patriots territory.

And charged once more with stopping Brady with 65 seconds left while holding a 41-33 lead, the defense again overwhelmed the future Hall of Fame quarterback to secure the win.

And when the clock ticked to zero, and Philadelphia secured a huge Super Bowl upset, the players exuded elation as they sprinted onto the field and embraced with confetti raining down, but not an ounce of surprise.

Underdogs throughout the postseason after weathering the loss of a franchise quarterback, all-pro left tackle, starting running back and middle linebacker, the Eagles refused to wilt.

They remained resilient. They remained confident. They remained aggressive.

Call it a trickledown from the top.

Doug Pederson didn’t care that he was going up against Bill Belichick, the greatest coach and master of in-game adjustments of all time. He didn’t let the pressure overwhelm him or force him to go out of character as many Eagles opponents have.

Instead, Pederson remained just as aggressive as ever.

Pederson — the career backup quarterback-turned-coach — has developed a reputation for aggressive and unconventional approaches, his gambles on four downs, his use of college concepts into the pro game. Some would describe Pederson as a gambler or risk-taker. But he disagrees. He doesn’t just throw stuff out there, rolling the dice. His mind-set: You stay ahead of the defense by executing the unexpected, and you prepare for those situations rather than relying on luck.

Even after he masterfully orchestrated a script that rendered the league-leading Vikings defense toothless in the NFC Championship Game, Pederson’s game-planning skills remained underrated.

But no one will ever overlook him in this department again, not after he continually remained just one step ahead of Belichick to lead for three-plus quarters, and then overcame a deficit to secure the Lombardi Trophy.

Pederson went on the attack from the start. He immediately helped his quarterback and supporting cast settle into a rhythm with a diverse attack that featured quick-hitter passes, a healthy dose of the run, misdirection plays and carefully planned deep shots downfield.

The Eagles during the first half boasted an impressive 5-for-8 showing on third downs while compiling 107 rushing yards and 215 passing yards.

Pederson showed his aggressive tendencies as he went for two on the Eagles’ second touchdown of the game (the attempt failed), and then his creativity just before halftime when Foles went out for a goal-line pass, catching a 1-yard touchdown toss from tight end Trey Burton to go up 22-12 at the half.

But Pederson’s true test came in the second half. It’s not unheard of for Patriots foes to experience early success. Even Jacksonville and its limited quarterback Blake Bortles did so in the AFC Championship Game. But Belichick’s squad routinely comes out after halftime — opponents’ weaknesses and tendencies pinpointed, adjustments made — and flip the script.

Conversely, Patriots opponents tend to get conservative when holding second-half leads, and that proves costly.

But that wasn’t the case for Pederson.

The Patriots did make key adjustments at halftime. After Brady connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski just one time in the first half, the quarterback opened the third quarter by targeting Gronkowski on six of seven passes (all completions) including a 5-yard touchdown strike that made the score 22-19.

Pederson responded with a measured approach. He continued to sprinkle in the run, to keep the Patriots off balance, and then dialed up a 22-yard strike from Foles to Corey Clement, and the Eagles regained a 10-point lead.

But two more surgical Patriots touchdown drives sandwiched by a New England defensive stand that held Philly to a field goal gave New England its first lead (33-32 with nine minutes left) and intensified the pressure on the second-year coach.

Pederson stayed true to form. Facing fourth-and-1, down 33-32 with 5:39 left to play, Pederson went for it, of course. (Others might have punted and asked their defense for a stop and the ball.) But that’s not Pederson’s style. During the regular season, the Eagles went for it on fourth down 26 times (second most in the NFL), and they converted on 17 times — tops in the league.

So when the Patriots stopped Torey Smith for no gain on third-and-1, Nick Foles and his offensive teammates didn’t even take a step toward the sideline. Foles went to the trusty Zach Ertz for 2 yards and the first down, and just like that, the Eagles had their mojo back. Three plays later, Foles threaded the needle to Nelson Agholor for an 18-yard gain that put the ball in New England territory.

A short time later, with just more than two minutes left on the clock, rather than try to milk more time, facing third down from the 11, Pederson went for the score — and the lead — rather than a first down. Foles connected with Ertz, who dived into the end zone.

Two defensive stands and a field goal later, Pederson & Co. completed their mission, delivering to their championship-starved city the most unlikely of happy endings. But was it unlikely? The Eagles and coach will say of course not.

