Early Look At NCAA Seedings Coming

College basketball fans won't have to wait until March to get an early look at the seedings for the NCAA tournament.

The selection committee announced Tuesday it will reveal its in-season top 16 seeds during a CBS broadcast on Feb. 11 at 12:30 p.m ET. It will be the first time the committee has made public its in-season rankings. The decisions follows move by the College Football Playoff to have weekly releases of its Top 25 leading up to its final selections in December.

“We are excited about giving the fans a glimpse to what the men’s basketball committee is thinking at this point of the season, and creating a buzz as we look towards Selection Sunday,” this year's committee chairman Mark Hollis said in a statement. “It’s important to recognize after this list has been released, there is still a significant portion of the regular season to be played and every league must stage its conference tournament.”

While the seeding should provide insight into how teams stand with a month left in the season, there will certainly be changes as teams rise and fall in the final weeks.

The NCAA tournament bracket of 68 teams will be released on March 12.

