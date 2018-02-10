Eastside Defeats Chapin To Win 4A Wrestling TItle

Another wrestling title for Eastside.

In a battle of the Eagles, Eastside defeated Chapin Saturday in the Class 4A state championship by a final 47-18 count.

The top-ranked Eagles from the Upstate have now won three titles in a row, five in the last six years and it's also the 13th title in the last 19 years since winning their first in 2000.

This was the second straight year Chapin and Eastside met in the finals.

