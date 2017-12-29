South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Wofford Terriers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

All Bryan Edwards has to do to understand South Carolina’s pedigree at wide receiver is look up during a game.

There he’ll see Sterling Sharpe’s retired number and the numerous records by Alshon Jeffery, Sidney Rice and Pharoh Cooper plastered on the turnstiles.

It’s those receivers Edwards has tried to emulate over his two years to try and have his name considered one of the greats.

“I want to make plays here, I want to break records here,” he said. “I want to set a standard with guys like Alshon Jeffrey and Sidney Rice. I want to leave my mark here with those guys as legends.”

Edwards came in as a freshman and immediately had one of the most productive seasons by a first year ever, finishing with 590 yards en route to the second best freshman year behind only Alshon Jeffery.

This year, he led the team with 705 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just 59 receptions.

He’s stepped up in a big way after Deebo Samuel fractured his fibula in the fourth game, catching for 558 yards over the last eight games with two games going over 90 yards and catching all four of his touchdowns.

It’s just the next step in his evolution that he hopes will etch his name next to the greats like Jeffery, Sharpe, Rice and Cooper.

“I feel like I’m definitely on a good track after my freshman year and this year, but I feel like I have so much more to improve on so much more to do,” Edwards said. “I feel like I haven’t even scraped the surface here.”

Through two seasons, Edwards has the third most receiving yards among Jeffery, Rice, Cooper and Sharpe. Only Jeffery and Rice—who had over 2,000 yards their first two years—have more.

He still has one more game this year and at least another year in garnet and black, but he’s already clearing some space in the record books.

Edwards needs just 14 more catches to move into tenth all-time in receptions at South Carolina, currently sitting at 103 career catches.

His 59 catches are good for tenth in program history for a season and can move up to eighth in school history with three receptions Monday.

Growing up in Conway, South Carolina he grew up watching the greats like Jeffery and Rice and now his name is close to theirs in the record book.

He hasn’t played on the platforms those two have yet, but Monday changes that. Edwards, like the two receivers before him, will play in a New Year’s Day Bowl.

But it’s just another step for him in his effort to be one of the best at South Carolina and he’s not sweating the stage.

“Obviously you’re going to feel pressure,” he said. “You feel pressure to go out there and make plays. We just have to go out there and make plays when you get the opportunity.”

