Emotional Night At Founders Park

The family of White Knoll baseball player Brett Williams received a framed garnet jersey with their late son's number prior to the Winthrop game Wednesday game. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Wednesday's baseball game at Founders Park saw USC and Winthrop combine to honor the memory of Brett Williams, the White Knoll baseball player who died in January.

Williams,who had committed to play at USC, has a brother who plays for Winthrop.

So with the two teams meeting at Founders Park, the Williams family was invited to take part in a pre-game ceremony to honor Brett's memory.

His parents, Nathan and Laurie were on the field when Nathan threw out the ceremonial first pitch to son Wesley. Also, a framed Garnet jersey with Brett's #22 was presented to the Williams family.

Once the game started, it was Winthrop jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead. But USC would rally with a four-run eighth inning and go on to record an 8-6 win over the Eagles.

Chris Cullen and Alex Destino each homered for USC who improved to 9-5 on the season, while Winthrop falls to 5-7.

Carolina will host Michigan State this weekend.

© 2017 WLTX-TV