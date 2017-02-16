English Lessons - USC Men Looking For Their Mojo

Former Gamecock and NBA great Alex English stops by for his weekly talk on Carolina basketball. (Photo: WLTX)

Basketball Hall of Famer Alex English has a lot to break down in his latest installment of English Lessons.

The USC men have dropped two straight home games, sandwiched around a road win in Starkville.

English says it might be good for the guys to get out of town where the road often brings a team closer.

USC will try to get back on track Saturday night in the Music City against Vanderbilt.

In order to help their chances against the Commodores, USC sophomore forward Chris Silva will have to stay out of foul trouble and the team as a whole will have to return to the lockdown defense that it had earlier in the season and through much of the SEc schedule.

