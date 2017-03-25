English Lessons - USC vs Florida

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

WIth three straight wins in the NCAA Tournament the USC men's basketball team is in unchartered waters as it has made the Elite Eight.

USC faces Florida today on News19 with a 2:20 tipoff preceded by CBS' Road to the Final Four at 1:00 pm followed by the pre-game show at 2:00 p.m.

Basketball Hall of Famer Alex English is in New York City for a special edition of English Lessons where he previews the matchup and talks about what both teams will try to do in this, the third meeting of the season between these SEC rivals.

