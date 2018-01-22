Eric Washington named Panthers defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE -- The Panthers were quick to name Eric Washington defensive coordinator after Steve Wilks took the job as Arizona Cardinals head coach.

Washington has been Carolina's defensive line coach since 2011.

No group of defensive linemen produced more sacks than the Panthers 219 from 2012-2017.

The Panthers run defense has ranked in the top six in the NFL in four of the last six seasons.

Washington also spent time with the Chicago Bears from 2008-10.

He was part of the NFL's Minority Internship Program, assisting the the Bears and Falcons in 2004 and 2005.

He was also the defensive line coach at Northwestern from 2004-07.

