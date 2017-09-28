Ex-USC Coach Fired from Job at Oklahoma State Following Indictment

Lamont Evans (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Former South Carolina assistant coach Lamont Evans has been fired from his job at Oklahoma State University, two days after he was indicted on federal charges accused him of taking a bribe.

Oklahoma State sent a statement Thursday afternoon that said Evans had been terminated "for cause."

Evans is one of four assistant coaches, and 10 people overall, indicted as part of an ongoing investigation into NCAA men's college basketball.

The coaches are accused of taking bribes in exchange for pressuring college basketball players to eventually sign with professional sports agents.

Evans was an assistant coach for USC for four years, leaving the program in April of 2016, when he was hired by the Cowboys. Some of the claims in the indictment against Evans were from the last several months that he was at USC.

Evans turned himself into US Marshals on Wednesday, and also had a brief court appearance in Oklahoma.

According to federal documents, Evans expected $2,000 a month from the sports agents. He told them his influence was necessary in their careers, especially with star players who may be "one and done.'

US vs. Lamont Evans Complaint by WLTX on Scribd

The feds say Evans began talking to those agents in December of 2015 and met with them in March of the following year, while he was still a Gamecock assistant.

Evans' next court appearance will be in New York on October 10th.

© 2017 WLTX-TV