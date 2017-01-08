Fans Dreaming Of Championship Monday

The gigantic numbers of the 2017 college football playoff logo attract fans who strike a pose. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Kickoff for Monday's national championship game isn't until 8:17 pm, so that means fans from both schools have plenty of time to take in the entire experience.

At the Tampa Convention Center, "Playoff Fan Central" featured wall-to-wall activities for fans which allowed them to test their speed in the 40-yard dash, see how accurate their throwing arm is and if they really want to experience what it's like to compete in this game - they could take their picture with a replica of the national championship trophy.

After watching Clemson lose a hard-fought 45-40 decision to Alabama in last year's title game, Tiger fans are cautiously optimistic of what could happen and hope their head coach will be hoisting the trophy late Monday night.

Alabama has been a machine under Nick Saban with four national titles under him. A win Monday would be his fifth in the last eight years. Clemson is looking for the first national championship since the 1981 season.