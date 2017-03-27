Gamecock fans raised a couple thousand dollars to send one of the team's biggest fans to the final four this weekend. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Gamecock fans raised a couple thousand dollars to send one of the team's biggest fans to the final four this weekend.

If you've ever been to any Gamecocks game, you've probably seen "Gamecock Jesus." His energy is electric, spirit- contagious and the vibes he sends onto the court, well they're now catching up to him.

Michael Murtaugh, a Junior at USC, says he didn't know Carlton Thompson personally before the GoFundMe page. "There's no one more deserving than this guy to go" Murtaugh said, "he's been a fan for 40 years."

"This guy is awesome to the community, he's at every game and he's great support" said Murtaugh. To get the Gamecock Jesus to Phoenix for the Final Four game, a GoFundMe page was created and in less than 24 hours there was over $5,500.

Thompson plans to take his best friend, Eddie on the trip. The Gamecock fan explains how Eddie would give him great deals on tickets when he brought his sons to the games. Thompson, never forgot that.

"This is like a dream come true" said Thompson. A dream experience that he's been giving fans for years that's now, catching up to him.

Thompson is a nurse at the VA Hospital with 12 hour shifts but never misses an opportunity to go support his Gamecocks.

