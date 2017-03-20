Felton Named Gatorade Player of the Year

With uncle Raymond watching in the background, Gray Collegiate Academy senior Jalek Felton speaks to the audience on Senior Night. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Jalek Felton from Gray Collegiate Academy is the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

Felton was original at Mullins before transferring to the West Columbia school. He helped the War Eagles advance to the Class 2A Upper State championship in their first year of post-season eligibility.

The UNC signee average nearly 27 points, five rebounds and five assists this past season for GCA.

